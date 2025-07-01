LOCALTRENDING

Border Defense Zone

A newly-named National Defense Area in South Texas is seen as a key part of President Trump’s goal of detaining three-thousand illegal immigrants a day.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says that signs will be posted on the border wall, warning asylum-seekers that they’re about to cross in an area that’s considered an extension of a military base.

The latest zone covers hundreds of miles in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties. Those caught will be hauled to Lackland Air Force Base for temporary detention.

