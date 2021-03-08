Border Leaders Worried Over Coronavirus

Some illegal immigrants coming from Mexico are bringing coronavirus into the country, and that has border leaders worried. In Laredo, Webb County Commissioner Wawi Tijerina says a Border Patrol agent told her they’re not testing every migrant who crosses the border.

More than 100 illegals who were recently dropped off at a bus station in Brownsville tested positive. The Border Patrol says they don’t have the authority to hold coronavirus-positive illegals, who are now spreading out all over the country.