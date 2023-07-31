Border Patrol Agent Dies Of Gunshot Wound Inside His Car

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities are confirming that a man found shot in the head inside his vehicle after being stopped by McAllen police early Sunday was a Border Patrol agent.

Police had initially responded to a call about a man acting aggressive and appearing intoxicated in the 2900 block of North 24th Street. Officers spotted the man’s Dodge Charger several blocks south, pulled him over, then saw a flash of gunfire inside the car.

The driver, 25-year-old Ronaldo Alvarado, was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head, and was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered.

The Border Patrol says Alvarado was an agent assigned to the Rio Grande Valley station and was off-duty at the time of the early Sunday morning incident.