A Customs agent in South Texas is making his initial appearance today in Federal Court in Laredo on charges he took bribes to allow cocaine to come across the border.

Emanuel Celedon is accused of taking money to allow a smuggler to come across at the Laredo Port of Entry. Two incidents are outlined in the indictment, both happening in October. If he’s convicted, the 35-year old could be sentenced to up to 40-years in prison.