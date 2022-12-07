Border Patrol Agent Killed In ATV Crash Near Mission

An on-duty ATV accident has claimed the life of a McAllen-based Border Patrol agent. A Border Patrol statement says the agent was tracking a group of people who had illegally crossed the border early this morning near Mission.

The agent reportedly was driving the ATV at high speed when he crashed into a gate. The agent was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Border Patrol hasn’t yet described the extent of the injuries, nor disclosed the exact location of the crash, nor released the name of the agent who’d been assigned to the McAllen Station.