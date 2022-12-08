Border Patrol Agent Killer To Stay On Death Row

There will be no new trial for one of the two men involved in the murder of Border Patrol agent Javier Vega. As reported by the McAllen Monitor, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the capital murder conviction of Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval. He and a second man were convicted in 2018 for the 2014 shooting death of agent Vega.

The 36-year-old La Feria native was off-duty and on a fishing outing with members of his family near Santa Monica in Willacy County when the two suspects approached and tried to steal Vega’s vehicle. Vega pulled a gun and so did Tijerina-Sandoval who shot Vega in the chest.

Tijerina-Sandoval was sentenced to death for the killing. His accomplice, Ismael Hernandez-Vallejo, agreed to plead guilty to the capital murder charge and in exchange, was sentenced to 50 years in prison.