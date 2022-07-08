Border Patrol Agents On Horseback Cleared Of Whipping

FILE - Mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File)

Four Border Patrol agents accused of whipping migrants are being cleared. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus said there’s absolutely no evidence the agents “whipped” any migrants they confronted last year.

President Biden and Vice President Harris in September accused the agents on horseback of “whipping” the migrants on the Texas-Mexico border.

Magnus says the incident in the Texas border city of Del Rio was “chaotic” and one agent will be disciplined for yelling offensive comments to a migrant.