Border Patrol Agents Stop Attempt To Smuggle Immigrants In Duffel Bags

Normally, law enforcement officers engaged in a search of a vehicle will find duffel bags full of cash, or maybe weapons. But at the Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, agents found two duffel bags – with people inside.

A secondary inspection check of an SUV turned up two Guatemalan women – one in each bag. The unusual discovery happened after agents questioned the driver of a GMC Yukon this past Sunday afternoon.

The driver, Mariela Andrade-Escobar, is now in federal custody in Corpus Christi, charged with knowingly attempting to transport people unlawfully in the U.S.