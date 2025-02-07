Border Patrol: Agents Won’t Board School Buses To Check Students’ Citizenship

The chief of the Border Patrol says agents won’t board school buses to check students’ papers. Chief Mike Banks made the clarification on Thursday in response to a Facebook post from the Alice ISD in South Texas.

The post warned parents on Wednesday that Border Patrol agents may check the immigration status of students riding buses to extracurricular activities. Before it was later taken down, the post also said agents hadn’t boarded buses in Alice ISD or any other district, as far as district officials knew. Banks said the idea was “absurd.”