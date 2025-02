(Brownsville, TX) — The Border Patrol has announced the arrest of a Venezuelan gang member near Brownsville. Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria Chavez announced the arrest of the unidentified Tren de Aragua member on social media yesterday. Chavez gave credit for the arrest to multiple agencies, including ICE, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI. Chavez said the man was wanted for murder in South America and will be charged with illegal re-entry.