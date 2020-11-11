Border Patrol Apprehends 41 Migrants In Southern New Mexico

(AP) – The U.S. Border Patrol says 41 migrants were apprehended after getting off a bus on the Mexican side and then crossing into southern New Mexico while other people threw objects at agents to divert their attention.

A Border Patrol statement said the crossing attempt occurred Monday near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry west of El Paso, Texas. The statement didn’t specify what objects were thrown at agents or mention any injuries. It said agents recently have been apprehending “increasingly large groups” of migrants attempting to cross the border in the area of Santa Teresa or nearby Sunland Park.