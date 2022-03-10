Border Patrol Apprehends More Than 100 Illegal Immigrants

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley have been a bit busy this week. On Monday, agents in Brownsville found 86 people from Central America who crossed the border illegally and were walking north.

That same day, agents in Rio Grande City found 12 more people who were in the country illegally and were being hidden at two local apartments.

The Border Patrol also found five people hiding at a Weslaco residence on Monday. On Tuesday, agents in Sullivan City discovered a stash house holding 33 people.