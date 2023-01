A man is facing human smuggling charges after he was observed picking up people in a hospital parking lot in Rio Grande City.

Border Patrol agents arrested Lazaro Barrera on Thursday after stopping his vehicle and finding five people who were in the U.S. illegally.

The Border Patrol had begun watching the hospital parking lot after a tip about human smuggling that had been going on there for several weeks. Barrera is set to make his first court appearance later Tuesday.