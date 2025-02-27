Border Patrol Busts Smugglers Sneaking Eggs Into Texas From Mexico

Border Patrol agents are reporting that they’ve caught at least 90 people this year trying to smuggle eggs into Texas from Mexico. It’s illegal to bring fresh eggs, live birds, raw chicken, or unprocessed avian products into the U.S.

Agents have issued 16 civil penalties this year, amounting to nearly four thousand dollars in fines. The rise in egg smuggling is prompted by the shortage of eggs in the U.S. because of avian flu, which results in skyrocketing egg prices. In addition, Mexican eggs may be contaminated with Virulent Newcastle disease.