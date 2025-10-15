The US Customs and Border Protection field office in Laredo is boasting of four significant arrests. They say this past weekend, they apprehended four men wanted on outstanding warrants for sex-related offenses involving children.

The men were wanted in Bexar and Cameron Counties and two were wanted in Laredo. One of the men is a Mexican citizen, the other three are US citizens, and all four were caught trying to cross into Mexico.

The Border Patrol is crediting the National Crime Information Center which provides a continuously updated database of wanted individuals for law enforcement agencies.