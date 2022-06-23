Border Patrol Paroles Migrants To Avoid Massive Overcrowding

People wait at a warehouse run by the Mission: Border Hope nonprofit group, in Eagle Pass, Texas, May 23, 2022. The Border Patrol releases up to 1,000 migrants daily at Mission: Border Hope. The nonprofit group, run by the United Methodist Church, outgrew a church and moved to the warehouse in April amid the Biden administration's rapidly expanding practice of releasing migrants on parole, particularly those who are not subject to a pandemic rule that prevents migrants from seeking asylum.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

People wait at a warehouse run by the Mission: Border Hope nonprofit group, in Eagle Pass, Texas, May 23, 2022. The Border Patrol releases up to 1,000 migrants daily at Mission: Border Hope. The nonprofit group, run by the United Methodist Church, outgrew a church and moved to the warehouse in April amid the Biden administration's rapidly expanding practice of releasing migrants on parole, particularly those who are not subject to a pandemic rule that prevents migrants from seeking asylum.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

(AP) — The Border Patrol paroled more than 207,000 migrants who crossed from Mexico from August through May.

In the previous seven months, it paroled only 11. It is a low-key but far-reaching change from President Joe Biden’s first months in office and from his predecessors, Donald Trump and Barack Obama, who oversaw gross overcrowding at Border Patrol facilities. By law, the Homeland Security Department may parole migrants “for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.”

The Border Patrol says it turned to parole because it lacks holding space and resources are “overwhelmed.”