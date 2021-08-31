Border Patrol Says Immigrant Stash Houses Proliferate

The U.S. Border Patrol says the number of immigrant stash houses is on the rise. Yesterday’s statement says agents are seeing four times the number of stash houses this year compared to last year. The statement says in El Paso alone more than 260 immigrant stash houses have been dismantled so far this year compared to 66 in all of 2020. Border Patrol spokesperson Joel Freeland says the increase in single adult immigrants crossing illegally into the country this year is fueling the proliferation of stash houses.