Border Patrol Seeing Increased Numbers At The Border Ahead Of The End Of Title 42

Title 42 comes to an end tonight, and the number of people gathering at the border continues to grow. The COVID-era policy allowed for migrants to be quickly turned back. Border Patrol agents stopped around ten-thousand migrants on Tuesday, one of its busiest days ever, and nearly double the daily average from March.

More than 27-thousand people were in custody as of Tuesday, well above capacity, and more than triple the nearly nine thousand that were in custody in March.

Agents have been ordered to release migrants into any border community once the entire border region reaches just seven thousand migrants.