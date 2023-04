Two men are facing human smuggling charges after being stopped by Border Patrol agents in Sarita and Falfurrias.

A man driving a pickup was arrested last Friday at the Falfurrias border checkpoint after an inspection found five people hidden inside a fuel tank on the vehicle’s bed.

Eighteen people were found hidden inside a grain hopper at the Sarita border checkpoint on Saturday. Both men had their first court appearances yesterday and are currently being held without bond.