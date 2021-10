The Border Patrol says agents stopped a human smuggling attempt by a man who claimed he was carrying the remains of a Navy veteran.

A vehicle entered the Falfurrias checkpoint in Brooks County earlier this week carrying a rusty, dented coffin with an American flag taped to it. After referring the vehicle for a secondary inspection, agents found two men inside the coffin.

The pair admitted to coming into the U.S. illegally on Monday. The driver was arrested and faces human smuggling charges.