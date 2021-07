Border Patrol officials in El Paso say they’re taking seriously a warning posted on a sign hanging from a bridge near the Rio Grande in Juarez. The signs read, “Bullets can also cross the river and the wall.” Mexican officials have removed the sign, which they say was posted by cartels in Juarez involved in human smuggling operations. The sign was posted as border agents have been increasingly aggressive in their patrols along the border, disrupting smuggling operations.