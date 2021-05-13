Border Patrol Tent Facility Evacuated During Storm

FILE - In this Friday, March 19, 2021, photo migrants are seen in a green area outside of a soft-sided detention center after they were taken into custody while trying to sneak into the U.S., in Donna, Texas. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(AP) — A compound of tents to detain migrant children and families was evacuated for hours when struck by fierce winds in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley. All migrants at the Border Patrol’s holding center in Donna, Texas, were moved to other Border Patrol facilities in Rio Grande Valley.

Operations resumed Wednesday morning, with new arrivals being admitted. The storm developed late Tuesday and brought overnight wind gusts over 70 mph. The U.S. Health and Human Services Department says about 150 out of 1,325 unaccompanied migrant children held in an adjoining facility were evacuated.