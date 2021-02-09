Border Patrol To Ground Its Surveillance Blimps

Those Border Patrol surveillance blimps that fly over the western Valley are being grounded. According to South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, the Tethered Aerostat Radar System is being dismantled.

In an interview with Border Report-dot-com, Cuellar says the decision to bring down the six surveillance balloons was made by the Border Patrol which cited excessive costs to operate them.

The Border Patrol’s so-called “eyes in the sky” have been a presence over the Valley since 2012, arriving here as military surplus equipment from the war in Afghanistan. The decision to ground the aerostats comes as the Biden administration re-assesses security strategies and programs for the southern border.