Border Plans Blasted

President Trump’s plans to secure the southern border are ramping up this week with a surge of both troops and combat vehicles in Big Bend National Park.

Environmental groups question why this remote location was chosen. David Cortez with the Sierra Club says, if the goal is to stop illegal immigration, troops should be deployed elsewhere.

The latest federal numbers show that there were only about 150-arrests in the Big Bend sector in February. That’s compared to 21-hundred near El Paso. A spokesperson for the military says that troops will be stationed at detection and monitoring sites.