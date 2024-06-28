Border Pot Bust

US Customs and Border Protection agents have made a big marijuana bust at the border. Officers at the Pharr International Bridge in Hidalgo County in the Rio Grande Valley found over 14-hundred pounds of pot concealed in a tractor-trailer coming across from Mexico last week.

Law enforcement officials put the value of that much marijuana at around 291-thousand dollars. It’s not clear if the driver has been arrested, but Border Patrol officials did impound the truck and trailer. Homeland Security is now leading the investigation.