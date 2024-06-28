LOCALTRENDING

Border Pot Bust

jsalinasBy 167 views
0

US Customs and Border Protection agents have made a big marijuana bust at the border. Officers at the Pharr International Bridge in Hidalgo County in the Rio Grande Valley found over 14-hundred pounds of pot concealed in a tractor-trailer coming across from Mexico last week.

Law enforcement officials put the value of that much marijuana at around 291-thousand dollars. It’s not clear if the driver has been arrested, but Border Patrol officials did impound the truck and trailer. Homeland Security is now leading the investigation.

Man Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl In Fatality

Previous article

County Jailers Indicted For Murder

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL