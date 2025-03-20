Border Slows Down

Texas is making changes to Operation Lone Star, shifting State Troopers away from the border.

Governor Greg Abbott says they’re not needed there anymore. He says, in El Paso, they’re down to just nine arrests for illegal immigration a day. At the peak of a surge in illegal immigration, DPS patrol cars were a constant site on the border.

The two-week-tour requirements cost taxpayers billions of dollars in overtime. A DPS Spokesman says the change does not mean the border is open. He says DPS remains “strongly committed to maintaining public safety.”