The Republican Congressional Committee is out with their list of seats they think they can flip in next year’s election, and two are in Texas. They’re both on the border with Mexico, where the GOP has been gaining ground.

Rice University political analyst Mark Jones predicts big bucks will be pumped into Brownsville and Laredo, trying to turn them Red. Last election, Congressmen Vicente Gonzales and Henry Cuellar both won their races by just a few percentage points.