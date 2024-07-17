Border Wall Thieves Plead Guilty, Sentenced To Time Served

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two men who’d been arrested for stealing close to $1 million worth of stored border wall panels two years ago will spend no more time in jail.

The McAllen Monitor reports that in plea agreements with federal prosecutors, the pair have been sentenced to time served. Juan Nestor Rojas had spent a little more than 2 years in jail while Jose Emmanuel Gonzalez had been in jail for a little more than one year. Both were charged with stealing federal property.

Rojas and Gonzalez had been arrested separately several months after more than 100 border wall bollards were trucked away early one December morning in 2021 from an industrial site in Pharr where the panels were being stored. Most were recovered days later, some from a scrap yard in Weslaco, others from behind a residence in Weslaco.