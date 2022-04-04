Borrego Fire Nearly Contained, Cause Still Unknown

Fire officials are still not sure what caused a wildfire that burned more than 45-thousand acres of South Texas ranch land.

Weekend reports put the Borrego Fire burning near Kingsville at between 85 and 95-percent containment. The fire broke out Wednesday on the historic King Ranch in Kleberg County and quickly spread to include parts of Jim Wells and Brooks counties.

Officials say no structures were damaged, but the destruction of grazing land could have an impact on an area already struggling with drought conditions.