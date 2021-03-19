Bosnian Capital Tightens Rules As COVID-19 Deaths Spike

Mourners preparing to bury the remains of a person who died from complications related to COVID-19 at the Sarajevo cemetery Vlakovo, Bosnia, Friday, March 19, 2021. Hospitals and the morgue in Sarajevo are overwhelmed as dozens of people died in the past days since the sharp rise in virus infections has been recorded throughout the country. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Authorities in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo have tightened measures against the new coronavirus to cope with soaring infections and a spike in deaths caused by COVID-19.

Dozens of people have died this month in Sarajevo as daily new cases in Bosnia rose from just a few hundred to more than 1,700 this week. Twenty-one more deaths were reported in the capital city on Friday alone.

To counter the trend, the Sarajevo cantonal government decided to impose an overnight curfew starting Friday evening, while the city’s bustling bars and restaurants will be shut down on Saturday, except for the food delivery.