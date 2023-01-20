Bosnian War Survivors Share Survival Tips With Ukraine

(AP) — Residents of an eastern Bosnian town which survived a brutal siege during the country’s 1992-95 interethnic war jumped at a recent opportunity to join an EU-facilitated effort to help Ukraine generate power amid Russia’s brutal attacks against its energy infrastructure.

The people of Gorazde quickly mobilized to prepare proper design drawings and technical calculations for making of their war-time miniature power plants — simple and clever contraptions built of scrap that had kept the lights on in their city during its almost four years without access to power, food, medicine and the outside world.