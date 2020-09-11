Both Sides In Private Border Wall Case Request Trial Date

It looks like the U.S. government is set to take on the builder of a private border wall in South Texas.

On Thursday, attorneys from both sides asked a U.S. District Court judge to set a trial date in their dispute over the three-mile-long wall south of Mission. The government says the wall violates an international treaty between the U.S. and Mexico and accuses builder Fisher Industries of failing to produce evidence that erosion will not affect the Rio Grande River.

The judge plans to hold one more status hearing before the end of the year and will set a trial date if the two sides can’t work out their differences.