Both TX Senators Signal Willingness To Consider SCOTUS Nominee

Both U.S. senators from Texas appear to be open to moving forward with considering a Supreme Court nominee so close to the election.

On Twitter Saturday, President Trump urged Republicans to start the process “without delay” and Senator Ted Cruz responded by saying “Exactly right.” Senator John Cornyn retweeted a reporter who quoted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s statement that said Trump’s nominee will get a vote from the Senate.

The looming battle over consideration and possible approval of a new justice weeks before the election was brought about by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.