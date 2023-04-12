NATIONAL

Bottoms Up! Some MLB Teams Extend Beer Sales To 8th Inning

jsalinasBy 6 views
0
The Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers play in the sixth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(AP) — Thanks to the pitch clock, the action is moving much faster at Major League Baseball games. It also means a little less time for fans to enjoy a frosty adult beverage.

To combat that time crunch, at least four teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season. Teams historically have stopped selling alcohol after the seventh.

MLB games have been considerably shorter this season, largely thanks to a series of rule changes. Through the first 1 1/2 weeks of the season, the average game time was down 31 minutes, on track to be the sport’s lowest since 1984.

Tupperware May Go Out Of Business

Previous article

‘Tough time for our city:’ Louisville To Hold Shooting Vigil

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL