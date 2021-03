Mourners shield the flames of their candles from the wind at a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at a grocery store earlier in the week, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, outside the courthouse in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Mourners shield the flames of their candles from the wind at a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at a grocery store earlier in the week, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, outside the courthouse in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Boulder, Colorado is paying tribute to the ten victims of this week’s supermarket shooting.

A vigil was held in downtown Boulder last night where mourners held candles and flowers as a quartet played. Mayor Sam Weaver said President Biden reached out to him in a call and offered his support and condolences.

A makeshift memorial has built up outside the King Soopers grocery store where the shooting took place on Monday.