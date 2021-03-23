Boulder Police Identify Alleged Shooter, Victims In Grocery Store Shooting

Boulder Police are identifying the alleged shooter who they say took ten lives at a grocery store. Police say he’s 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of Arvada, which is near Denver. He’s being held on ten counts of murder.

The police also released the names of the ten victims from yesterday’s shooting. Three of the victims were in their 20s. The victims range in age from 20 to 65.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody by officers who responded to the King Soopers store. Witnesses say the suspect said nothing before he began firing on shoppers.