Boy Admits To Fatal Shooting In Two-Year-Old Gonzales County Cold Case

Police say a ten-year-old South Texas boy is the key suspect in a suburban cold case. The Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to an elementary school in Nixon earlier this month on reports of a student threatening to kill a classmate.

The child was interviewed and reportedly admitted to that threat and then described visiting his grandfather at an RV park and shooting a man who was sleeping back in 2022. The older case is now considered closed as Texas law does not acknowledge criminal culpability when the suspect is younger than ten years of age.

Deputies did find the murder weapon which had been pawned in Sequin. Tests confirmed it was the gun that killed Raspberry. Officials say the boy was first taken to a San Antonio psychiatric hospital. He was later admitted to a detention facility in Gonzales County on a charge relating to the school bus incident.