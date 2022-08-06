WORLD

Boy At Heart Of UK Court Battle Dies After Life Support Ends

jsalinasBy 12 views
0
FILE - This is a photo provided by Hollie Dance of her son Archie Battersbee. The family of a 12-year-old boy who has been in a coma for four months expects a London hospital to begin withdrawing life-sustaining treatment. His parents have exhausted their legal options in a battle over his care. British courts on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 rejected the family’s request to transfer Archie to a hospice, and the European Court of Human Rights refused for a second time to intervene in the case. (Hollie Dance via AP, File)

(AP) — A 12-year-old boy who had been in a coma for four months has died at a London hospital after doctors ended the life-sustaining treatment his family had fought to continue.

Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, said her son died at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, about two hours after the hospital began withdrawing treatment. British courts had rejected both the family’s effort to extend treatment and their request to move Archie to a hospice, saying neither move was in the child’s best interests.  Archie’s family claimed his death was anything but peaceful.

The case has sparked a debate about whether there’s a more appropriate way to settle such disagreements away from the courts.

 

Biden Tests Negative For COVID, Isolating Until 2nd Negative

Previous article

Russian Forces Begin Assault On Two Eastern Ukraine Cities

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD