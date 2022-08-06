Boy At Heart Of UK Court Battle Dies After Life Support Ends

FILE - This is a photo provided by Hollie Dance of her son Archie Battersbee. The family of a 12-year-old boy who has been in a coma for four months expects a London hospital to begin withdrawing life-sustaining treatment. His parents have exhausted their legal options in a battle over his care. British courts on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 rejected the family’s request to transfer Archie to a hospice, and the European Court of Human Rights refused for a second time to intervene in the case. (Hollie Dance via AP, File)

FILE - This is a photo provided by Hollie Dance of her son Archie Battersbee. The family of a 12-year-old boy who has been in a coma for four months expects a London hospital to begin withdrawing life-sustaining treatment. His parents have exhausted their legal options in a battle over his care. British courts on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 rejected the family’s request to transfer Archie to a hospice, and the European Court of Human Rights refused for a second time to intervene in the case. (Hollie Dance via AP, File)

(AP) — A 12-year-old boy who had been in a coma for four months has died at a London hospital after doctors ended the life-sustaining treatment his family had fought to continue.

Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, said her son died at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, about two hours after the hospital began withdrawing treatment. British courts had rejected both the family’s effort to extend treatment and their request to move Archie to a hospice, saying neither move was in the child’s best interests. Archie’s family claimed his death was anything but peaceful.

The case has sparked a debate about whether there’s a more appropriate way to settle such disagreements away from the courts.