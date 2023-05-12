Boy Orphaned In Allen Shooting Is Released From Hospital

File photo: People gather around a makeshift memorial just outside of a mall where several people were killed in a mass shooting, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

A six-year-old boy who was wounded and orphaned in the mass shooting in Allen last weekend is out of the hospital. The family of William Cho confirmed on Thursday that the boy is back home and doing well.

William’s parents and his three-year-old brother James all died in the shooting. The Cho family’s GoFundMe page raised more than one-point-eight-million-dollars.

William’s relatives say they’re closing the page to new donations, but say people should donate to the GoFundMe pages of the other victims’ families. Hundreds of people attended Thursday’s funeral for Cindy, Kyu and James Cho.