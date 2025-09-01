File photo: People gather at a vigil at Lynnhurst Park after a shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The ten-year-old boy who gave a viral interview after last week’s mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school needs surgery.

Weston Halsne spoke with reports after the deadly shooting, recounting how a classmate helped save his life. Now in a post on a GoFundMe page, his aunt said he needs surgery to remove a bullet fragment lodged in his neck that is dangerously close to his carotid artery. His father told NBC News that his son would have died if it went any further.

The shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church left two children dead and injured more than a dozen others as well as three adults.