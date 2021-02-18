BPUB Allowed To Suspend Rotating Outages

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has gotten word from ERCOT that it can stop the rotating power outages that have been going on all week.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas says the BPUB can suspend the outages, although it should remain ready to begin them again. ERCOT says it could re-order the controlled outages if demand for electricity again starts to exceed available generation, pointing to the sub-freezing temperatures that will impact the Valley and most of the state tonight.

Utilities are strongly urging homeowners to keep all appliances off until your electricity is restored to prevent a power surge that could cause another outage. Officials are also asking residents to keep conserving electricity to ease the stress on the system.