BPUB, Brownsville City Commission Set Special Meetings This Week Amid Fallout Over Tenaska-Gate

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will hold another special meeting Monday to address matters related to the audit of the failed Tenaska power plant project.

The board is to further discuss the status of CEO John Bruciak, who last week was placed on leave. Board members may also approve the appointment of Jaime Estrada as interim CEO. In addition, the Brownsville City Commission has scheduled two special meetings this week, also related to the uproar among BPUB customers over the audit’s findings.

The commission will consider a moratorium on electrical service disconnections as well as on fees for late bill payments. Commissioners are also expected to give final approval to a rollback of electricity rates to what they were prior to the proposed Tenaska plant.

The commission is responding to the audit’s determination that BPUB managers purposely misrepresented the feasibility of the Tenaska project in order to justify and maintain rate hikes that had been imposed on customers.