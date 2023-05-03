BPUB Customers Set To Receive Tenaska Refunds

story by TIM SULLIVAN

Present and past customers of Brownsville Public Utilities will soon see the refunds promised in the wake of the defunct Tenaska power generation project. The Brownsville City Commission has given final approval to the distribution of those refunds, which the BPUB says will average about $260 per residential customer.

Current utility customers will see the refund as a credit on their bill. Past customers will be mailed a check in the amount of their refund.

The refunds follow the citizen uproar over the findings of an audit of the failed Tenaska project, which revealed BPUB managers intentionally misled the city about the need for a rate increase to pay for the plant. The higher rates stayed in place even though plans for the plant fell through.