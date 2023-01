The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is lifting Stage Two water conservation measures put in place last summer.

The restrictions were lifted last week after water levels in two regional reservoirs remained above 30-percent capacity for three consecutive months.

Stage One restrictions remain in place, and the utility is asking customers to do everything they can to cut out non-essential water use. That includes limiting landscape watering to twice a week between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m