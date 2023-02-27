BPUB To Resume Service Cutoffs For Overdue Bills

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Brownsville PUB customers who are past due on their electricity or water bills could once again have their service cut off. The BPUB moratorium on service disconnections that customers have enjoyed since November is expected to end Wednesday.

The BPUB had agreed to a 3-month freeze on disconnections in response to people’s outrage over the findings of an audit of the failed Tenaska power generation plant.

The audit showed that BPUB managers intentionally misled the city about the need to raise rates to pay for the plant. The plant was never built but customers continued to pay the higher rates. The misdeeds led to BPUB General Manager John Bruciak being placed on leave. Bruciak later announced his retirement.