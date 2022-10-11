BPUB To Review Audit, Address Root Causes Of Failed Tenaska Power Plant

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is pledging to get to the bottom of the Tenaska power plant fiasco that led to needless rate increases on BPUB customers.

Facing a group of angry customers Monday night, Board Chairwoman Sandra Saenz said the board will conduct a full review of the in-depth audit that found BPUB managers intentionally misled the board and the city as to the viability of the electricity generation project. Saenz said there were “some factual issues with the audit report” but that the board will address the root causes of the mistakes made, and in her words, make whatever structural and-or personnel changes are needed.

Monday night’s meeting was the board’s first since last week’s release of the audit that determined the utility’s managers and consultants misrepresented data to show the project was workable in order to justify the rate hikes on residents to pay for it.

Protesters at the meeting demanded full refunds, called for the firing of CEO John Bruciak, and urged a criminal investigation into the failed Tenaska project.