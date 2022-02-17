Brazil Mudslide Death Toll Is At 110, Police Say 134 Missing

The remains of 54-year-old woman Zilmar Batista, who died in the mudslides, are buried at the Municipal cemetery in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deadly floods and mudslides swept away homes and cars, but even as families buried their dead, it was unclear how many bodies remained trapped in the mud. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

(AP) — Brazilian officials now say at least 110 people died in the deaths in the mountain city of Petropolis, and another 134 people are missing. Many may be trapped in mud that cascaded down on the city this week during the most intense storm in decades.

Rio police say about 200 agents are visiting checkpoints and shelters to identify the living. Three of the missing were found alive at a local school. But the next days don’t look as promising. Some people began cleaning up on Thursday even as others buried relatives at the partially destroyed cemetery.