Police in Brazil say they found three-and-a-half million dollars worth of Nazi weapons and memorabilia in the home of a man suspected of raping a child.

Rio de Janeiro’s civil police say they found more than a thousand items in the 58-year-old suspect’s home, including images of Adolf Hitler and Nazi-era guns and ammunition.

Officers found the Nazi items when they went to arrest the suspect on suspicions he raped a under-age child and abused other children in his home.