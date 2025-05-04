Brazil Police Stop Attack On Lady Gaga Concert

Brazilian police say they stopped a bomb attack planned for Lady Gaga’s weekend concert on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.
Authorities say the suspects are part of a group that promotes hate speech and the radicalization of teenagers. Investigators say the group recruited others for a planned attack that would have included Molotov cocktails and improvised explosive devices. No one was injured and the concert continued as planned with over two-million people attending.
The Justice Ministry of Brazil said the recruiters identified themselves as members of Lady Gaga’s global fan base known as the “Little Monsters.”