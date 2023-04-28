WORLD

Brazil Recognizes Indigenous Areas In Boon For Amazon

jsalinasBy 10 views
0
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, center, stands between Indigenous Peoples Minister Sonia Guajajara, left, and National Indigenous Foundation President Joenia Wapichana at the closing of the annual Terra Livre, or Free Land Indigenous Encampment in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

(AP) — Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has approved the creation of six Indigenous territories, the first such move after a five-year hiatus in Indigenous demarcation.

Lula’s action delivers in part on a campaign promise and also serves to help protect critical Amazon rainforest from commercial exploitation. Lula’s predecessor, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, had suspended Indigenous demarcation in deference to agribusiness interests that opposed it.

The largest of the areas recognized Friday is in the Amazon, the world’s largest tropical forest and a critical factor in the world’s ability to sequester carbon and stem climate change.

Suspect Opens Fire On Cops

Previous article

Abortion Bans Fail In Conservative South Carolina, Nebraska

Next article

You may also like